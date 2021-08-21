Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.