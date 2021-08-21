Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) will announce sales of $34.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Iteris’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.80 million to $35.78 million. Iteris reported sales of $29.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.