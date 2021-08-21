Bridgeworth LLC Sells 882 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).