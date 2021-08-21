American Investment Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)
American Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
