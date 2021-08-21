Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

American Investment Services Inc. Sells 150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Investment Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Ivw#S P 500#Nysearca#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Cwm Llc#Ivw#The Growth Fund#Holdingschannel Com#News Ratings#Free Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy