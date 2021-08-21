iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.