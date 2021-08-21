Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by American Investment Services Inc.

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Centerpoint Advisors Llc#Bartlett Co#News Ratings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy