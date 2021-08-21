Cancel
Memenopoly Announces Strategic Partnership With Babylons NFT

Cover picture for the articleAtlanta, United States / August 21, 2021 / Memenopoly, a new coming of age gaming NFT solution, has announced a strategic partnership with the first community-owned NFT marketplace Babylon. The partnership would allow Meme-themed Memenopoly NFTs to be auctioned on Babylons NFT marketplace. Memenopoly is a yield generating blockchain “play to earn” game. The platform aims to bring the next evolution of gamified yield generation, leveraging the power of NFTs to reward players and farmers.

