Memenopoly Announces Strategic Partnership With Babylons NFT
Atlanta, United States / August 21, 2021 / Memenopoly, a new coming of age gaming NFT solution, has announced a strategic partnership with the first community-owned NFT marketplace Babylon. The partnership would allow Meme-themed Memenopoly NFTs to be auctioned on Babylons NFT marketplace. Memenopoly is a yield generating blockchain “play to earn” game. The platform aims to bring the next evolution of gamified yield generation, leveraging the power of NFTs to reward players and farmers.blockmanity.com
