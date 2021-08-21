HighMark Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,412 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.