Coin98 Price Up 77.1% Over Last Week (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 16.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 77.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $528.64 million and approximately $978.69 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be bought for about $2.86 or 0.00005823 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.