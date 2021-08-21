Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

By John Adams
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mrk#Merck Group#Mrk#Merck Co Inc#Franklin Resources Inc#Ma#Man Group Plc#Thomson Reuters#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Svb Leerink#Truist Securities#Merck Co Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy