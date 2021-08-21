WoodTrust Financial Corp Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

WoodTrust Financial Corp cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,380 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.