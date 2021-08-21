Cancel
Opes Wealth Management LLC Sells 570 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpes Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

