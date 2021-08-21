Analysts Anticipate Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.10 million and the lowest is $33.80 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.