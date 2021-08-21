Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ichor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Ichor reported earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.