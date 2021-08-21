Cancel
Opes Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpes Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opes Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

