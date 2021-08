A 29-year-old Colorado man was sentenced to 22 years in prison for causing a deadly explosion that a trial judge called “so stupid and so reckless.”. Matthew Fry of Greeley was charged with manslaughter and other offenses in April, stemming from a 2 a.m. explosion on March 5 that left one woman dead and two other people (a man and a woman) “severely burned,” according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office. It was alleged that the explosion occurred because Fry was “extracting hash oil with butane from marijuana.” The victims were not named in the press release.