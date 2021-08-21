American Investment Services Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

American Investment Services Inc. reduced its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 53.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415,407 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up about 2.8% of American Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.