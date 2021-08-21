Carry Achieves Market Cap of $97.02 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Carry has a total market cap of $97.02 million and $8.55 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.