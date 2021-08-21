Cancel
Stocks

Carry Achieves Market Cap of $97.02 Million (CRE)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Carry has a total market cap of $97.02 million and $8.55 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0112 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

