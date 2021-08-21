Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.