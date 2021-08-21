Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVictoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research firms have weighed in on VSCO. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Victoria’s Secret from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. B. Riley started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.00.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vsco#Earnings Guidance#Thomson Reuters#Jefferies Financial Group#Evercore Isi#Telsey Advisory Group#Nyse Vsco#Secret Victoria#Secret Co#Secret Daily Enter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy