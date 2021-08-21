Cancel
WazirX Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges (WRX)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 7 days ago

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. WazirX has a market capitalization of $476.82 million and $49.09 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, WazirX has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

