My Hero Academia Updates Season 5 Opening for My Villain Academia

McFarlane Toys is back with two more figures on their way from their popular My Hero Academia 7" figure line. The Big 3's Lemillion and the new #1 hero Endeavor are ready for action with their newest collectibles. Starting is off first is Mirio Togata that features his Lemillion costume as seen in Season 4 of My Hero Academia with 22 points of articulation. This powerful hero will come with swappable hand parts giving fans to capture some nice superhero poses as he smiles his way to victory. Endeavor is not far behind as all eyes are on the new #1 hero after the retirement of the all-powerful All-Might. McFarlane Toys capture Endeavors look perfectly with added transparent flames giving life to his quirk. Both My Hero Academia McFarlane Toys figures are priced at $19.99 and set to release in November 2021. Pre-orders are live for both, which fans can find here along with some of the other 7" figures.