My Hero Academia Updates Season 5 Opening for My Villain Academia
My Hero Academia has updated the opening theme sequence for the start of My Villain Academia in the anime! The fifth season of the series was highly anticipated by fans mostly for the reason that we would finally get to see the villain focused arc of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in motion, but the wait for the arc has been particularly tough given that the anime had swapped the events of its two final arcs around. Thankfully the wait is finally over as the newest episode of the series took the first steps into the My Villain Academia arc.comicbook.com
