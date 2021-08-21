Eleanor Kunsman and Kelley Norton Take Top Positions in $5,000 Bobcat Derby, Presented by The Nature Conservancy
Long Valley, N.J.- Aug. 20, 2021 – It was another day of premier competition as the 2021 Monmouth at the Team hunter riders prepared for one of the event’s most-loved classes, the $5,000 Bobcat Derby, presented by The Nature Conservancy. Monmouth at the Team debuted this year at Centenary University Equestrian Center to host seven straight days of A and B-rated hunter, jumper and equitation competition. All hunter riders had center stage for before the jumpers took over for the weekend. Local favorite Eleanor Kunsman packed a one-two punch in the 3′ section aboard Premier Blend and Bettins respectively, while Kelley Norton piloted Urlala to the top spot in the combined 2′-2’6” section.www.theplaidhorse.com
