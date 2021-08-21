Eleanor Kunsman and Kelley Norton Take Top Positions in $5,000 Bobcat Derby, Presented by The Nature Conservancy

Caledon, Ontario – Craig Collins of Loretto, ON, has officially stepped aside from overseeing operations at the Caledon Equestrian Park in Caledon, ON. In February of this year, it was announced that Equestrian Management Group (EMG), the long-time operator of the Caledon Equestrian Park, had entered into an agreement to turn the Park’s management over to Angelstone Events. As one of the three owners of EMG, Collins stayed on board to ensure a smooth transition of assets to the new ownership group. Having fulfilled that commitment, Collins is now stepping away to pursue other interests.