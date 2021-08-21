Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Eleanor Kunsman and Kelley Norton Take Top Positions in $5,000 Bobcat Derby, Presented by The Nature Conservancy

theplaidhorse.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLong Valley, N.J.- Aug. 20, 2021 – It was another day of premier competition as the 2021 Monmouth at the Team hunter riders prepared for one of the event’s most-loved classes, the $5,000 Bobcat Derby, presented by The Nature Conservancy. Monmouth at the Team debuted this year at Centenary University Equestrian Center to host seven straight days of A and B-rated hunter, jumper and equitation competition. All hunter riders had center stage for before the jumpers took over for the weekend. Local favorite Eleanor Kunsman packed a one-two punch in the 3′ section aboard Premier Blend and Bettins respectively, while Kelley Norton piloted Urlala to the top spot in the combined 2′-2’6” section.

www.theplaidhorse.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Nature Conservancy#Derby Day#Team#Bettins#The Bobcat Derby#The Pre Children#Chanel#Royal Dutch Warmblood#First Derby#Llc#Swedish#Diamant De Semilly#Daisy Chain Vt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
theplaidhorse.com

Clintano Captures the Blue with Ki-Juan Minors in $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby

Wellington, FL – August 22, 2021 – Ki-Juan Minors of Wellington, FL, and Clintano captured the spotlight in Friday’s $2,500 USHJA National Hunter Derby, presented by Equiline, during ESP’s Summer II show of the ESP Summer Series. The newly-formed pair edged out initial frontrunners, Molly Sewell and Heartdancer H, in the handy round to celebrate their first competition win together and take the lead spot in the victory gallop on the grass field.
theplaidhorse.com

A Look Behind the Scenes of the Derby Finals Handy Round with Course Designer Alan Lohman

Alan Lohman is a “R” USEF Course Designer who frequently designs courses throughout the country at shows such as Pin Oak Charity Horse Show (TX), Pennsylvania National, and the Washington International Horse Show. I took some time to chat with him about the handy round for this year’s USHJA International Hunter Derby Championship.
theplaidhorse.com

ATG Equestrian’s Jumpers Deliver During ESP Summer II

Wellington, FL (August 24, 2021) – A sultry Florida summer has yielded top results for ATG Equestrian’s jumpers. Two riders coached by ATG’s founder, Ashley Glica, tackled the Low Children’s, 1.0M, and 1.15M Classic classes during the ESP Summer II — USEF National “A” and Jumper Level 4, held August 19-22 at the Global Dressage Festival show grounds. ATG Equestrian focuses on the training and showing of hunters, jumpers, and equitation horses, and provides a supportive team environment for riders of all levels.
Animalstheplaidhorse.com

What are the rules of horse racing?

Horse racing is an equine sport in which 2 or multiple horses rode by jockeys compete for first place on a course. It is one of the world’s oldest sports, having been performed in Ancient Egypt, Syria, Babylon, Greece as well as by societies and civilisations since then. Thoroughbred racing,...
Lockhaven Express

‘God’s engineers’: How beavers can repair an ecosystem

Faithful readers know that I have become a beaver believer. For most of the time that the Chesapeake Bay has existed, beavers by the millions inhabited every nook and cranny of the six-state watershed (and most of North America). By damming, digging and ponding, the rodents controlled the continent’s hydrology...
Animalstheplaidhorse.com

World Champion Saddlebred Marc of Charm Selected as Breyer Horse Model

Seven-Time World Champion & World Grand Champion Chestnut Stallion, ‘The People’s Horse,’ to be Immortalized as a Breyer Model. Louisville, KY — Owned by Gary and Carolyn Koch of Riverdreams, LLC in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and trained and shown by Lionel Ferreira of Monnington Farm in Simpsonville, Kentucky, beloved Saddlebred Champion Marc of Charm, “The People’s Horse,” has been announced as a Breyer horse model.
theplaidhorse.com

Skylar Wireman and Emily Williams Win SPHA Hunt Seat Medal Finals

San Juan Capistrano, CA – August 22, 2021 – Junior rider Skylar Wireman and amateur Emily Williams emerged victorious following two days of competition in the California Professional Horseman’s Association (CPHA) Junior and Amateur Hunt Seat Medal Finals at the Blenheim Summer Classic. The Finals, held August 20-21, welcomed 57...
theplaidhorse.com

Craig Collins Departs Management Role at Caledon Equestrian Park

Caledon, Ontario – Craig Collins of Loretto, ON, has officially stepped aside from overseeing operations at the Caledon Equestrian Park in Caledon, ON. In February of this year, it was announced that Equestrian Management Group (EMG), the long-time operator of the Caledon Equestrian Park, had entered into an agreement to turn the Park’s management over to Angelstone Events. As one of the three owners of EMG, Collins stayed on board to ensure a smooth transition of assets to the new ownership group. Having fulfilled that commitment, Collins is now stepping away to pursue other interests.
Agriculturetheplaidhorse.com

When you’re at Mechlin Farm, You’re Family

Barbecue is serious business in the Midwest, and St. Louis, Missouri might well be the capital. At Mechlin Farm in Wright City, less than an hour from St. Louis’s iconic downtown Gateway Arch, barbecue is still religion, but with a higher sense of purpose. Here, the invitation is open to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy