Ex-UConn lefty PJ Poulin has overcome rough start, entered 'trust tree' with Hartford Yard Goats

HARTFORD — Making the move up to any higher level of organized baseball is never easy. Making the jump from Class-A to Double-A may be the toughest jump of all. PJ Poulin found that out the hard way over much of the past six weeks. After dominating at High-A Spokane the first two months of the season, just as he had at short-season Boise in 2018 and with Class-A Asheville in 2019, Poulin was promoted to Hartford on June 30.