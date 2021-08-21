Cancel
D2C+ provides a true circular economy that extends beyond simply relisting returned and used products

DALLAS (PRWEB) August 21, 2021. A major online retailer announced last week that it was launching initiatives to give returned electronics a second chance at being sold by online sellers instead of forcing them to the scrap heap. The move comes after a report by British ITV that the retailer previously prohibited the returned products being sold on its platform and that the company simply destroyed the products.

