Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Haiti faces anger and despair a week after quake, fanning security fears

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Tensions in Haiti were rising on Saturday over a lack of aid to remote areas hardest hit by last week's devastating earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people in the impoverished Caribbean country. Many Haitians whose homes and livelihoods were destroyed by the magnitude...

www.duluthnewstribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michel Martelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unicef#Earthquake#Rescue Team#Marceline#Reuters#Haitians#Mexican#U N#Unicef
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Environmenthngn.com

Haiti Despair, Anger Mount as Earthquake Toll Rises; Gangs Offer to Help Aid Efforts

On Saturday, tensions in Haiti mounted over a lack of relief to rural areas severely damaged by the terrible earthquake that struck the poor Caribbean island last week, killing 2,207, according to the country's Civil Protection Agency. Many Haitians who lost their homes and livelihoods in the magnitude 7.2 earthquake on August 14 said they didn't know where to begin rebuilding.
WorldMic

How to best help Haiti, according to Haitians

Over the weekend, the nation of Haiti was shaken by a 7.2-magnitude earthquake. The amount of destruction done is still being measured. The death toll has already passed 1,300, with more lives lost still expected to be tallied. Thousands more are injured and desperately seeking care, though it has been difficult to come by as hospitals struggle to take in everyone who needs help, and damage to infrastructure has made it hard to navigate the region. Even as support in the form of relief workers and emergency responders pours in, the threat of a tropical storm that could cause flooding and mudslides is looming.
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Many earthquake survivors expect no help from Haitian officials

TOIRAC, Haiti — The destruction was everywhere, the help nowhere. Days after a magnitude 7.2 earthquake devastated the western part of Haiti’s southern peninsula, the hillside village of Toirac had yet to be visited by any emergency authorities or aid groups. At least 20 Toirac villagers who had been attending...
AdvocacyPosted by
Reuters

Almost a week after quake, desperate Haitians loot aid trucks

MARCELINE, Haiti, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Haitians desperate for food looted a humanitarian convoy on Friday and fought over donations as anger built over the slow pace of aid deliveries almost a week after a devastating earthquake killed more than 2,000 people. Damaged or impassable roads have hindered efforts to...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Women and girls left ‘traumatised’ in aftermath of Haiti earthquake

Women and girls who survived the catastrophic earthquake that hit Haiti earlier this month say they are “traumatised” and fear “all kinds of aggression” as they attempt to rebuild their lives in the aftermath of the disaster. The 7.2-magnitude quake that struck the impoverished Caribbean country at around 8.30am on 14 August left more than 2,000 people dead, more than 12,200 injured and at least 130,000 homes destroyed.Hundreds are still missing, presumed buried under the rubble of collapsed buildings, and roads and houses now turned to ruins.Paulène was at home with her family when the earth beneath them began to...
Miami, TXcw39.com

Coast Guard Heads to Haiti after Quake

MIAMI (CW39) — The US Coast Guard is sending help to Haiti after the Haitian’s government requested Coast Guard assistance following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake. The powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, killing at least 304 people and injuring at least 1,800 others as buildings tumbled into rubble. Prime Minister Ariel Henry said he was rushing aid to areas where towns were destroyed and hospitals overwhelmed with incoming patients.
AmericasHouston Chronicle

Opinion: Is Haiti really cursed?

Is Haiti being punished for the “pact” reached with the devil to win its independence in 1804? Conservative icon Pat Robertson made this claim in January 2010 on Rachel Maddow’s show on MSNBC following the catastrophic earthquake of Jan. 12. Robertson was alluding to the Aug. 14, 1791, Voodoo ceremony at Cayman Woods, near Cap Français, then the capital of France in the New World.
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Search for survivors continues after Haiti earthquake

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Rescuers and scrap metal scavengers dug into the floors of a collapsed hotel Monday in this quake-ravaged coastal town, where 15 bodies had already been extracted. Jean Moise Fortunè, whose brother, the hotel owner, was killed in the quake, believed there were more people trapped in the rubble.
Environmenttalesbuzz.com

Haitians post scenes of devastation, despair and hope on social media after 7.2 quake

Quake kills hundreds in Haiti, worsening Caribbean nation’s plight. PORT-AU-PRINCE/HAVANA (Reuters) -At least 304 people died and hundreds were injured after a major earthquake struck southwestern Haiti on Saturday, authorities said, reducing churches, hotels, schools and homes to rubble in the latest tragedy https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitis-history-violence-rebellion-2021-07-23/?taid=6117ef92ced6e000017623b1&utm_campaign=trueAnthem:+Trending+Content&utm_medium=trueAnthem&utm_source=twitter to hit the impoverished Caribbean nation. The 7.2-magnitude quake, which was followed by a series of aftershocks, struck 8 km (5 miles) from the town of Petit Trou de Nippes, about 150 km west of the capital Port-au-Prince, at a depth of 10 km, the United States Geological Survey said. That made the temblor which was felt as far away as Cuba and Jamaica potentially bigger and shallower than the magnitude 7 earthquake 11 years ago that killed tens of thousands on the island.
EnvironmentNPR

Death Toll Nears 1,300 In Haiti After Massive Earthquake

More than 1,200 people are confirmed dead after the massive earthquake that struck Haiti on Saturday. But as rescue crews dig through the rubble of countless flattened buildings, many fear the actual death toll will be much higher. As of Sunday night, the official toll stands at 1,297 dead and...
EnvironmentWashington Post

Haiti’s long, terrible history of earthquakes and disaster

The 7.2-magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti Saturday morning is just the latest in a long line of spectacularly tragic disasters — natural and man-made — that have devastated this Caribbean nation since its creation. Poverty. Hurricanes. Epidemic outbreaks. Coups. Corruption. Assassination. Gang violence. Political paralysis. Even before Saturday’s earthquake, Haiti...
EnvironmentInternational Business Times

Tropical Storm Grace Complicates Haiti’s Earthquake Relief Efforts

Tropical Storm Grace hit Haiti on Tuesday, complicating relief efforts that were put in place to protect the thousands of homeless residents who suffered from the weekend earthquake. 1,941 are confirmed dead, while 9,900 were injured and 60,759 houses were destroyed following the 7.2-magnitude quake on Saturday, the country’s Civil...
EnvironmentPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

Quake injured wait for help as new disaster overwhelms Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Under Haiti's burning heat, Jennie Auguste lies with a lost, thousand-yard stare on a flimsy foam mattress placed on an airport's tarmac. A resident of the southwestern part of the Caribbean nation, Auguste has wounds in the chest, abdomen and arm after the roof of the store she worked at collapsed during a powerful earthquake over the weekend.
EnvironmentBoston Globe

Powerful quake adds to Haiti’s misery, killing at least 304

LES CAYES, Haiti (AP) — A powerful magnitude 7.2 earthquake added to the misery in Haiti, killing at least 304 people, injuring a minimum of 1,800 others and destroying hundreds of homes. People in the Caribbean island nation rushed into the streets to seek safety and to help rescue those trapped in the rubble of collapsed homes, hotels and other structures.
EnvironmentPosted by
Direct Relief

Latest News: Haiti Earthquake and Response

In Haiti, the death toll has risen to 1,400 after a 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit the western part of the island this weekend, bringing widespread devastation to a country already reeling from political instability, violence, and the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are a few of the latest stories around the unfolding situation...
EnvironmentPosted by
Action News Jax

Tropical storm feeds growing anger in quake-stricken Haiti

LES CAYES, Haiti — (AP) — Heavy rain from Tropical Storm Grace forced a temporary halt Tuesday to the Haitian government's response to the deadly weekend earthquake, feeding the growing anger and frustration among thousands who were left homeless. Grace battered southwestern Haiti, which was hit hardest by Saturday's quake,...
Environment104.1 WIKY

Haiti quake revives anger over aid response to past disasters

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) – The earthquake that ravaged Haiti https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/haitians-scramble-rescue-survivors-ruins-major-quake-2021-08-15 on Saturday has revived anger over international aid agencies’ response to a devastating quake there 11 years ago, stirring calls to ensure donations do a better job of reaching the people who need them most. Haitians and well-wishers have taken to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy