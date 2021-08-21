Cancel
Mets' Lindor says Cohen is right to criticize his hitting

By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ
Midland Daily News
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (AP) — Francisco Lindor says first-year New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was right to criticize his hitting in a tweet this week. Cohen tweeted Wednesday about his struggling ballclub that “it’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive.” New York has lost seven of eight and ranks 27th in the majors with 459 runs despite a lineup full of proven hitters.

www.ourmidland.com

