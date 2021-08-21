Our View: Voting Push for sensible changes to voting law

The military is not the first defense of our democracy. Voting is.

And that’s why a Democratic proposal to make sensible modifications to the Voting Rights Act should be approved by both parties.

The bill, introduced by Rep. Terri Sewell of Alabama, would essentially restore the ability of the Department of Justice to investigate local and state voting laws that have been found to be discriminatory.

The federal government has had this very power for more than 50 years as part of the Voting Rights Act. But a 2013 U.S. Supreme Court case set aside the formula for determining discriminatory voting and another case this year further weakened the law. But Congress can make right what the Supreme Court made wrong.

Election experts attest that both Supreme Court rulings were significant threats to voting rights long established in the Voting Rights Act.

In the case decided earlier this year, the conservatives on the court voted 6-3 to reject an appeals court ruling that determined Arizona laws on remote ballot collection and voting in the wrong precinct disproportionately affect Native Americans, Blacks and Hispanics. The Supreme Court didn’t really argue the laws affected the groups disproportionately, but that showing only that wasn’t enough evidence to prove the laws were discriminatory.

The ruling is a bit of mental gymnastics.

The John Lewis Voting Rights Act, named after the Georgia congressman who was beaten in bloody civil rights protests in the 1960s, would simply restore and modify provisions of current law to counter the recent Supreme Court decisions that weakened federal enforcement of the Voting Rights Act, passed in 1965.

The proposal is a more simple voting rights bill than the For the People Act, which has been stalled in Congress due to threats of a Republican Senate filibuster. The complexity of that proposal and some provisions opposed by centrist Democrats make it difficult to pass without Republican votes. And the opposition to ending the filibuster by Democrats Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona makes passage of the broader For the People Act problematic.

But Manchin and Sinema should be on board with the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, as it focuses simply on giving the Department of Justice power it once had to stop voting discrimination.

And public opinion and momentum for supporting the Voting Rights Act change is growing. Those pushing for removal of the filibuster plan marches on Aug. 28.

Making sure people can vote easily and legally should be a hallmark of defending all American freedoms. We urge Minnesota’s congressional delegation to get on board and support the John Lewis Voting Rights Act.