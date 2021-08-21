Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Blount, Jefferson, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:23:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Blount; Jefferson; Walker The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Walker County in central Alabama Southwestern Blount County in central Alabama Northeastern Jefferson County in central Alabama * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 323 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Arkadelphia, or 11 miles northeast of Sumiton, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Gardendale, Sumiton, Cordova, Dora, Blountsville, Cleveland, Dallas, Clay, Pinson, Warrior, Kimberly, Morris, Locust Fork, Trafford, Allgood, Fairview, Hayden, Sipsey, Nectar and Rosa. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH