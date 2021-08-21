Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wave action resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
City
Baileys Harbor, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Swimming#Lake Michigan#Deeper Water#Beach Hazards Statement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy