Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 15:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Door BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Wave action resulting in strong currents and dangerous swimming conditions. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming conditions are expected. Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County.