Taliban Asks Russia to Help Negotiate With Last Holdout Region: Official

 7 days ago
The Russian embassy in Afghanistan said it was asked by the Taliban to help negotiate a deal between the last pro-Afghan government holdout in the country. The Panjshir Valley, which has aided U.S. forces in the past, remains the last region free of Taliban control. It is also the current refuge of Afghan government officials, including Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who claims to be the president after President Ashraf Ghani fled to the United Arab Emirates. Dmitry Zhirnov, the Russian ambassador, said he was asked by the militant group to reach out to officials in the valley and help both parties come to a settlement, as he said the Taliban would like to avoid any bloodshed. It continues Russia’s efforts to appeal to all sides, as it has maintained relationships with both the Afghan government and the Taliban in recent years.

POTUSWashington Examiner

The Biden administration just made it easier for the Taliban to kill Americans

Every day brings new reports that prove the situation in Afghanistan is only getting worse, thanks to the incompetence of the Biden administration. On Thursday, Politico reported that U.S. officials gave the Taliban a list of names of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies who would need to be granted entry through the terrorist organization’s checkpoints outside the Kabul airport. If this report is true and the United States isn’t able to find these people and evacuate them, the Biden administration just endangered their lives.
AfghanistanPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban ‘Strongly Condemns’ Deadly Attack on Kabul Airport

The Taliban, which will soon control the security of the Kabul airport after the U.S. ends its mission on Aug. 31, has strongly condemned a deadly terror attack on those waiting outside. “The Islamic Emirate strongly condemns the bombing of civilians at Kabul airport, which took place in an area where security is in the hands of U.S. forces,” Zabihullah Mujahid tweeted on the official Taliban Twitter account, referring to the name change from Afghanistan to the Islamic Emirate since the fall of Kabul on Aug. 15. “The Islamic Emirate is paying close attention to the security and protection of its people, and evil circles will be strictly stopped.”
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban asking US to keep some Americans in Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban is reportedly requesting the U.S. keep some diplomatic presence in Afghanistan after the August 31 U.S. troop withdrawal deadline. U.S. officials have been weighing the possibility of reopening the U.S. Embassy in Kabul and keeping some diplomats in the country, but no decision has been made as to whether the plan will go through, according to an official familiar with the discussions who spoke to the Washington Post on Friday.
WorldPosted by
The Conversation UK

Afghanistan: who’s who in the Taliban’s ‘inclusive’ new administration

As western powers frantically scramble to evacuate their citizens and the Afghan nationals who worked for them, the nature of the Taliban leadership’s intentions for how it intends to govern remains obscure. But if various messages fed in recent days to the international media are to be believed, the Islamic fundamentalist regime intends to completely revamp the structure of government when it formally embarks upon its administration from September 1.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Israeli PM presented Biden with "death by a thousand cuts" Iran strategy

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett presented President Biden in their meeting today with what Israeli officials described as “a death by a thousand cuts” strategy against Iran. Why it matters: Besides striking up a personal relationship, Bennett's primary goal in his first meeting with Biden was to express his sense...
Worldwhdh.com

Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. The attacks killed at least 60 Afghans and 13 U.S. troops, Afghan and U.S. officials said.
PoliticsPosted by
The Atlantic

The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban

Imagine how the scene at the Kabul airport looked to the suicide bomber in the last seconds before he committed his act of murder yesterday: thousands of men, women, and children queuing and jostling in desperate escape from the coming Taliban regime. These were not randomly selected men, women, and children either. These were people with technical skills: medicine, computers, electrical engineering. These were people who spoke foreign languages. These were people who could navigate the modern world and its complex demands. These were people who could do work that could fetch dollars and euros and yen and rupees from the world outside Afghanistan.
WorldInternational Business Times

Afghan Holdout Will Struggle Against Taliban Assault, Say Analysts

The Panjshir Valley north of Afghanistan's capital Kabul is the final major centre of resistance to the Taliban, but analysts say the fighters gathered there will struggle if the Islamist hardliners launch a full-scale attack. Surrounded by the high peaks of the Hindu Kush north of Kabul, the Panjshir has...
PoliticsBoston Globe

Russia cautiously open to working with Taliban

MOSCOW - In the wake of the Taliban’s lightning takeover of Afghanistan, Russian officials moved quickly into a two-pronged approach: cautiously reaching out to the Taliban even as Russia expanded military exercises with Tajikistan along the Afghan border. In Russia, with its bitter memories of a failed Soviet occupation in...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Leaders in Taliban holdout look to revive Northern Alliance

Opposition leaders who've fled to Afghanistan's last holdout against the Taliban are looking to launch an "armed resistance under the banner of the Northern Alliance," which helped the U.S. oust the Taliban in 2001, per AP. Why it matters: The Taliban has a strong grip on the country, shooting at...
WorldThe Guardian

‘Panjshir stands strong’: Afghanistan’s last holdout against the Taliban

When President Ashraf Ghani fled Afghanistan, and the Taliban seized Kabul in a single bloodless day, the country’s long civil war seemed all but over. But within hours a group of fighters and politicians had vowed otherwise, promising to fight back from the last corner of the country not under control of the militant group.
WorldShropshire Star

Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

An official said the talks under way in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government. Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in Afghanistan’s capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership. Those involved in the talks include Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed...

