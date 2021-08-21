Cancel
Union City, NJ

North Hudson Fire Unions Charitable Foundation & UCPD/EMS Hold Stop the Bleed Class to Save Lives

By Jeffrey Henig
hudsontv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Hudson Fire Unions Charitable Foundation has teamed up with the Union City Police Department and EMS to provide free, Stop the Bleed training classes for employees of the North Hudson Community Action Corporation in Union City. Basically, the members of the regional fire department in North Hudson have raised money for the Foundation in order to teach these workers what to do in the event of a tragic incident…a mass shooting, an auto accident, whatever it may be…to stop the bleeding of a victim until trained, medical personnel can arrive on the scene.

hudsontv.com

