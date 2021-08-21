Cancel
MLB

Yankees lineup brings the storm to Twins again

By Phil Miller
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — At this point, the Twins might be rooting for Hurricane Henri. He'll be a nice break from the Yankee typhoon. With the tropical storm bearing down on New York and Sunday's finale already postponed, the Yankees inflicted their usual cyclone damage upon Minnesota pitching Saturday. Kenta Maeda pitched four strong innings, but his arm tightened up amid the Yankees' fifth-inning rally, and New York coasted to a 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.

