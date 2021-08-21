Yankees lineup brings the storm to Twins again
NEW YORK — At this point, the Twins might be rooting for Hurricane Henri. He'll be a nice break from the Yankee typhoon. With the tropical storm bearing down on New York and Sunday's finale already postponed, the Yankees inflicted their usual cyclone damage upon Minnesota pitching Saturday. Kenta Maeda pitched four strong innings, but his arm tightened up amid the Yankees' fifth-inning rally, and New York coasted to a 7-1 victory at Yankee Stadium.www.startribune.com
