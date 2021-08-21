CJ McCollum says Damian Lillard is 'all in' and 'wants to win' with Blazers next season
Portland Trail Blazers fans may have gotten their best sign yet that superstar Damian Lillard is committing to the team for the 2021-2022 season. On Friday's episode of Adrian Wojnarowski's "The Woj Pod," Lillard's teammate and brand new NBPA president CJ McCollum discussed his recent interactions with Lillard. Despite Lillard's reluctance to publicly commit to his future in Portland, McCollum said that Lillard is ready to attack the upcoming season as a member of the Blazers.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0