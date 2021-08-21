CJ McCollum says Damian Lillard is 'all in' and 'wants to win' with Blazers next season

The hiring of Chauncey Billups as the new head coach of the Portland Trail Blazers was not universally embraced. The backlash was immediate, with critics pointing to Billups’ allegedly sordid past. At the same time, the Blazers were thinking of the future. They still have Damian Lillard, one of the best in the NBA in any position. The Blazers’ top brass knew they had to make a change after another early postseason exit when the team was eliminated in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. They can’t waste the remaining prime years of Lillard, and with Billups, Portland’s management believes that a big piece to the puzzle has arrived.