The Chicago White Sox promoted Yasmani Grandal to AAA as he continues his rehab back from his injury. He is going to be back sometime next week which is great news but it would be nice to see him play well in the Minors just to make sure everything is okay. Well, he got off to a really good start in his first game in AAA for the Charlotte Knights. He looked like he is ready to be back in the White Sox lineup right now.