Clarie MacGillivray

MacGillivray, Clarie Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother Claire Mary Doolin MacGillivray, 96, died August 18, 2021, of natural causes. Claire was born on December 27, 1924, to Joseph and Hildegarde Doolin of Carver. She graduated from Guardian Angels High School in Chaska and from Minnesota Business College. She worked at Montgomery Ward and at Farmhand a manufacturer of farm machinery, where she met a young engineer named Bob MacGillivray. They married in 1948 and made their home in Hopkins. Claire and Bob had two children, David and Patricia. Together Claire and Bob relocated as the farm implement business evolved, to Norwood-Young America, Loveland, CO, Richmond, IN, and Grinnell, IA. After retirement, they returned to Loveland where Claire worked in retail and made many close friends. In 1993 they returned to Minnesota to be near their children and grandchildren. Claire survived a challenging childhood. As a result, she set herself the goal of creating a safe and loving home for her own children. She fully achieved her goal and went on to create warm and happy memories with her granddaughters. Claire will be remembered for her creativity and the joy she took in making things for herself and for others. In the 1950s and 60s, she designed and made hats for friends and neighbors. She sewed wool coats, jackets, dresses, and other garments throughout her life. She took up beadwork and jewelry making, quilting, crochet and cross-stich. She graced our homes with seasonal crafts and she graced our hearts with her loving creations. Most of all, her memory will be cherished by her family for her warmth, kindness, and unconditional love. She was devoted to the Catholic Church and participated fully in church activities in her many church homes throughout her life. Claire is predeceased by her husband Bob MacGillivray. She is survived by children David (Lorrie) and Patti MacGillivray, and grandchildren Robin MacGillivray, Christina MacGillivray (Amrish Kumar), Kelly Moynihan and Tara Moynihan. A private family service is planned, followed by burial at Fort Snelling. Memorial donations will be forwarded by the family to Claire and Bob's church, St. Pius X of White Bear Lake. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944.