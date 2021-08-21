Cancel
Minneapolis, MN

Richard T. 'Dick' Ince

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Ince, Richard T. "Dick" Age 85 of Northeast Minneapolis, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on August 15, 2021. Preceded in death by beloved wife of 52 years, Dianne. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandpa, and friend. He will be deeply missed by his son, Rick Ince (Amy); daughter, Vicki (John) Thompson; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Thompson; sister, Mary Robinson; niece, Nikki (John) Meyer, and many more relatives and good friends. Dick was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Law School in 1967. After graduation, he worked at the Minnesota Attorney General's Office before going into private practice. After retiring, he managed to keep busy in many business ventures and never quit working. Private Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to J.A. Wedum Residential Hospice, wedumfoundation.org.

