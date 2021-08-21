Evans, Leon Charles Jr. Leon Charles Evans, Jr., preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Geneva Crumwell and paternal grandfather, Leon Evans, left his earthly life and entered eternal life on Sunday, August 15, 2021, at the young age of forty. By his side at the time of his death, was his beloved brother, Damien Antoine Evans, Sr. of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Mourning his loss includes his father, Leon Charles Evans Sr. of Eagan, MN; his mother, Michelle Crumwell Evans of Columbia Heights, MN; his brother, Damien Evans (Allison) of Eden Prairie, MN; his sister, Kenya Evans of Edina, MN; his three amazing sons, Trevor Rodriguez of Richfield, MN, Jacob Rohrer of Plymouth, MN, and Leon Evans III of Crystal, MN; his two handsome nephews, Damien Evans Jr. and Donnie Evans of Eden Prairie, MN; his adorable niece, Amiya Evans of Eden Prairie, MN; his paternal grandmother, Letoya Garcia of Portage, IN; and a multitude of loving uncles, aunts, cousins, and fantastic friends. Leon was born in Gary, IN on September 3, 1980; and later moved with his parents to California and Georgia before settling in Minnesota. He was an active part of Richfield High School until his graduation in 1999. Shortly after graduation, he studied at Normandale Community College until he began his entrepreneurial adventures by opening Ego Clothing Store in Brooklyn Park, MN. He eventually opened his second location, Image Clothing Store, in Edina, MN. Leon continued to pursue his entrepreneurial efforts by obtaining his personal training certification through the State of Minnesota, working with Dope Marketing; and eventually opening his own company, Evans Investments LLC. Leon's greatest loves included his children, fashion, modeling, acting, traveling the globe, personal fitness, and his philanthropic gestures to those in need. Though Leon was born with Sickle cell anemia, he never allowed his illness to dim his light. He touched the lives of many and served as a role model and mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs. He leaves behind a legacy much larger than his short time here on earth. To honor Leon's memory, the family encourages you to love one another unconditionally, laugh because it is music to someone else's ears, and dance like no one is watching. Leon's celebration of life will be held at St. Phillips Lutheran Church (6180 Hwy 68 NE, Fridley, MN) on Thursday, August 26, 2021. The viewing will begin at 2:00 p.m. and the funeral at 3:00 p.m.