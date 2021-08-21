Roland 'Rollie' Magne

Magne, Roland "Rollie" age 87, of Charleston, SC, formerly of Fridley, MN, has "pulled a Hank Snow". Those who knew Rollie know this means he's "Movin' On". He hopped that Glory-bound train on August 15, 2021. Rollie, a hugely multi-talented guy, lived most of his 87 years to the absolute fullest. He and wife Ruby traveled much of the world; he was lead singer in a country music band, "Rollie & the Rounders" in Minneapolis; he was an accomplished painter, photographer, videographer and former President of the Minneapolis Cinematography Club. He enjoyed a successful 35-year career as an engraver for Scarp-Heilman Company and Container Graphics. A music and movie trivia buff with a steel trap memory, he could tell a joke with precision timing and hold a room captive. His humor, sweetness and love of life, family and animals, along with giving the world's best hugs, will be dearly missed. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years and devoted caregiver, Ruby, his daughters Linda Gearke (Randy) and Sandra Parham (Bob), his grandson Adam Hall, brother Norbert Magne, sister Odette Postlewaite (Jack) and many nieces and nephews. "It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone. For part of us went with you on the day God called you home." The family will hold a private memorial in Charleston at a later date. Memorials preferred to The Humane Society of the US humanesociety.org.