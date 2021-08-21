Cancel
Barty leads fresh faces into tournament finals

Ottumwa Courier
 7 days ago

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Top-ranked Ash Barty will make her first Western & Southern final appearance Sunday. Just like everybody else. No. 76 Jil Teichmann will meet Barty in the women's final. Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev will face No. 7 Andrey Rublev in the men's final after the seventh-ranked Rublev rallied to upset No. 2 and top-seeded Daniil Medvedev, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Saturday in the first men’s semifinal.

