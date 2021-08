Russell Steven Cameron

Cameron, Russell Steven age 81 of Le Sueur and formerly of Shakopee, died 2/15/20. Preceded by parents, John and Violet; siblings, Rosalie, Louise, and John. Survived by children, Sue Hague, Patty (Todd) Thill, Kenneth (Kim) Cameron; grandchildren and great grandchildren; nephew and friend, Larry (Sue) Bagge; dear friend, Jane Hauer; and other relatives and friends. He grew up on the Minnesota River, and rivers always had a special place in his heart. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, outdoorsman, and a creative woodworker. Memorial Service Saturday, 8/28, 11 AM, at McNearney-Schmidt Funeral Home, 1220 3rd Ave. E., Shakopee, 952-445-2755, lunch to follow. mcnearneyfuneralhome.com.