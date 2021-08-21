Roth, Mark J. Mark J. Roth, 71 died on August 17th, 2021 in Florence, Arizona. Mark was born in Springfield, Minnesota, spent the first ten years of his life in Lamberton, Minnesota before moving to Willmar, Minnesota in 1960. Mark graduated from Willmar High School in 1968 and completed his associates degree at Northwood University in 1971. After college, Mark formally started his career at Roth Chevrolet, Inc., ultimately acquiring the business from his father, E.F. "Bear" Roth, in 1985. After 42 years in the automotive business, Mark successfully concluded his professional career upon the sale of Roth Chevrolet, Inc. in 2013. During his career, Mark was active in both industry and civic organizations, serving as President of the Minnesota Automotive Dealers Association and as a member of the Willmar Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors. In 2001, Time Magazine awarded Mark with the Quality Dealer Award for outstanding performance as an automobile dealer and a valued citizen of his community. Mark married the love of his life, Joan F. Roth, in 1972. After spending their adult life serving the community and raising two sons in Willmar, the Roth's moved to Florence, Arizona in 2015. Mark embraced everything that his new community and the Poston Butte Golf Club had to offer. He may not have known anyone coming into the community, but today Mark is a stranger to no one and a dear friend to many. With his two sons graduating from the University of Notre Dame, Mark was proudly invested in the school and its football team. While he was always known for his impeccable sense of style, Mark had no problem making Notre Dame logo wear look good on any occasion, especially college football Saturdays. Mark spent his final day playing golf, shooting a gross 76 as a 9.8 Index, and winning money from anyone who dared to get in on the action. He followed up a strong morning on the course with some much-needed retail therapy for his wife in Scottsdale. The definition of a full day for the Roth's. Mark is survived by Joan, his wife of 49 years; son Justin and his wife Andriana; son Aaron; grandsons Teddy (15), Luka (7) and Milan (6); and brothers Tom of Los Angeles, California and Richard of Huntington Beach, California. Given Mark's unwavering love, commitment, and care for Joan, the family requests that any memorials be directed to the Mayo Clinic (philanthropy.mayoclinic.org).