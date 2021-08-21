Donna Mae Pilcher

Pilcher, Donna Mae age 86 of Farmington, passed away peacefully on August 15th at the Minnesota Masonic Home in Bloomington, MN. Donna is survived by her son, Robert (Carol) Pilcher; daughter, Diane (Tim) Norstad; grandchildren, Mathew (Ellen) Pilcher, Michael (Raissa) Pilcher and Alexandria (Mitch) Lilienthal; great-grandchildren, Holden Laurence Lilienthal, and Henry Joseph Pilcher; sisters in-law, Sara Burr, Judy Erickson, and Janet Erickson; many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and other family and friends. She is preceded in death by husband, Laurence (Bid) Pilcher; her parents, Chester and Irene Erickson; brothers Ralph and David Erickson, brothers and sisters-in-law, Joseph Pilcher, John (Lucille) Pilcher, Mary, and Andrew (Bud) Rother, and George Burr. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michaels Catholic Church, 22120 Denmark Ave., Farmington. Visitation Thursday, August 26th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at White Funeral Home, 901 3rd St., Farmington, MN (651-463-7374), and also one hour prior to Mass at church. For safety due to Covid19, there will be no lunch served at this time. Burial will be at St. Agatha's Cemetery in Coates, MN. Condolences: whitefuneralhomes.com.