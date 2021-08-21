Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

Margaret Elaine (Houlihan) Brunner

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Brunner (Houlihan), Margaret Elaine Passed away after giving it her all - peacefully at home on August 19, 2021. Mom was a born traveler, starting as Gramma Phoebe rode the last cable car to the hospital in San Francisco to give birth. Mom lived a military life around the world through the 1940s to 1960s. She lived in California, Okinawa (Japan), and Heidelberg (Germany) before settling near family in Saint Paul, MN. Mom married John Brunner and raised a family of 5 kids. After retiring from the Minnesota History Center, she enjoyed traveling the world with her sister, Karen. Such adventures they had! Family and friends celebrated Mom throughout her home hospice days providing Pepsi, cigarettes and comfort care around the clock. Margaret's beloved sister and fellow world traveler, "Auntie Karen" and nieces, Susie and Sara, traveled from California and Utah to provide respite and immerse mom with such love and care. Mom has 5 children, lovingly referred to as "Lindadavidkarenjoerick!!" (Followed by the clang of the giant dinner bell): daughter, Linda (Matt) Demma with grandchildren, Elizabeth "Ellie" and Jonathan (Karisa) & great-grandson, Oak; son, David and lovely friend Tracie with granddaughters, Liliana and Emmi; daughter, Karen; son, Joe; and son, Rick (fiancée Michelle). Special thanks to Regions Cancer Care Center Team and Dr. Hurley. Memorials preferred to Regions cancer care center or the Landscape Committee at Silver Lake Condominiums c/o Linda Demma (2779 Victoria Street Roseville, MN 55113). Private celebration is planned as Mom wanted her ashes scattered on the North Shore of Minnesota. Now go to bed. Sunset Funeral Chapel 612-378-1331.

