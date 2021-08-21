Gerald 'Jerry' Meehan

Meehan, Gerald "Jerry" Age 96 of Mpls, MN, passed peacefully on August 20, 2021. Gerald is survived by his wife of 69 years, Martha; also survived by sons, Jim (Bobi), Greg (Anne), and daughter, Jayne Preusse (Terry); 10 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at Holy Name Church, 3637 - 11th Ave S, Mpls, MN 55407. Visitation at 9 AM, Mass at 10 AM, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Name Church or donor's choice. Interment St. Mary's Cemetery. Washburn-McReavy.com Nokomis Park Chapel 612-721-1651.