Brooklyn Park, MN

Jerry Martin Secord

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Secord, Jerry Martin age 87 passed away peacefully in his Brooklyn Park home on August 18, 2021. He was born April 1, 1934 in Blue Earth, MN. He graduated from Austin High in 1951, and later went to Northwestern Bible School, then completed a Diploma in Biblical Studies at Twin Cities Bible Institute in 1995. He retired from the US Post Office after 36 years of service. He loved fishing and enjoyed his trips to the Boundary Waters Canoe Area for 50 years. Jerry is survived by his wife Judith of 57 years, sister Jo Birdie Falcone, sister-in-law Sherri (Jan), children Wendy (Chatru) Mohinani, Dawn Machovsky, Edmund (Lynn), Jodie Houfburg, 13 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by parents Edmund and Alyce, brother Jan, children Wanda, Steven, and Debra. Jerry had trusted in Christ as his personal Savior and cared about others and gave generously to help many. He was a member and served faithfully at Family Baptist Church. The Memorial service will be held on Sunday September 12, 2021, at 3:00PM, Family Baptist Church, 2201 Girard Ave N, Mpls, MN, 55411. Visitation will be for one hour before the service.

www.startribune.com

