Richard Alvin Vohs
Vohs, Richard Alvin age 76, of Bloomington, passed away on August 17, 2021. Memorial service at 11 AM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at Berea Lutheran Church, 7538 Emerson Ave S Richfield. Visitation 1 hour prior. Richard is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann (Houle) Vohs; daughter Kimberly (Joshua) Butikofer; granddaughter Lucy Butikofer; siblings, Donald (Elizabeth) Vohs and James (Pamela) Vohs. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Berea Lutheran Church or Park Nicollet Foundation Hospice. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612-869-3226 morrisnilsen.com.www.startribune.com
