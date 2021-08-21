Cancel
Maple Grove, MN

Daniel Ekstedt

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Ekstedt, Daniel Age 82 of Maple Grove, MN went to be with our Lord after he died suddenly from a fall on August 12th, 2021 due to complications with Parkinson's disease. Daniel is survived by his daughters, Lisa Otten (Greg), Shari Lamb (Randy), Cindi MacDonald, Tania Hendrickson (Lucas) and Sally, loving girlfriend of 9 years. Also 11 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Daniel was most proud of his 35 years of service as a Police Officer for the city of New Hope, MN. A memorial service for family and friends will be held at Parker's Lake North Pavilion in Plymouth, MN on September 18th from 4:30 - 7pm.

