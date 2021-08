Dyer, Ricardo of St. Paul passed away Saturday, July 24, 2021 the age of 68. He was preceded in death by his mother Barbara and step-father Ken Ruegemar and Brother Alfred Dyer. He is survived by his three children, Aaron, Devan Dyer and Regina Wallace and five grandchildren. Also survived by siblings Reese and April Dyer, multiple nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. There will be a going home celebration. Time and date to be determined.