Bloomington, MN

Dennis R. Blenis

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Blenis, Dennis R. Age 92, of Apple Valley, previously of Bloomington, passed away August 18, 2021. Preceded in death by parents and two sisters, Joy and Emily. Survived by his lovely wife of 71 years Nancy, daughters Mary Cossette (Paul), Beth Sawicki (Dave), Pam Stoutenburg (Tony), son Jim Blenis (Karen), and brother Ron, along with 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He was born in Madison, WI and moved to Minnesota in 1949 and started working at AAA Minneapolis where he met his wife, Nancy. He continued to work there for 48 years, retiring in 1997 after being President for 10 years. He loved playing tennis, listening to music, along with traveling the world, and was a longtime member of Rotary and many other civic organizations. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:30 am with visitation 1 hour prior to be held at: Washburn-McReavy Dawn Valley Chapel, 9940 Bush Lake Rd., Bloomington, MN 55438. Washburn-McReavy.com Dawn Valley Chapel 952-941-7686.

www.startribune.com

