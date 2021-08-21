Philip Sachin Poulose

Poulose, Philip Sachin Age 21, of St. Paul, died in a canoe accident in northern Minnesota. Philip enjoyed life. He was a talented musician and athlete, and a loving person. Preceded in death by his grandfather Willard Dodge and uncle Mark Dodge. Survived by mother Clare Poulose and father Anil (Sheila Carr); brothers and sisters Pascal (Lauren), Solomon (Rael), Gabrielle, Esther, Maria, Veronica, and Sebastian Bauer; grandparents Josephine Dodge and K. Paul and Queeny Poulose; also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, August 27 at the Church of St. Thomas More, Summit at Lexington, St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, August 26 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at Church 1 hour before the Mass. Memorials preferred to the St Louis County Rescue Squad slcrs.org/…