Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Paul, MN

Philip Sachin Poulose

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Poulose, Philip Sachin Age 21, of St. Paul, died in a canoe accident in northern Minnesota. Philip enjoyed life. He was a talented musician and athlete, and a loving person. Preceded in death by his grandfather Willard Dodge and uncle Mark Dodge. Survived by mother Clare Poulose and father Anil (Sheila Carr); brothers and sisters Pascal (Lauren), Solomon (Rael), Gabrielle, Esther, Maria, Veronica, and Sebastian Bauer; grandparents Josephine Dodge and K. Paul and Queeny Poulose; also many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial 10AM Friday, August 27 at the Church of St. Thomas More, Summit at Lexington, St. Paul. Visitation 4-8PM Thursday, August 26 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and at Church 1 hour before the Mass. Memorials preferred to the St Louis County Rescue Squad slcrs.org/…

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Minnesota State
Saint Paul, MN
Obituaries
City
Saint Paul, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Louis County#Brothers And Sisters#Christian Burial
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy