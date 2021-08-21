Corinne (Shiell) Leslie

Leslie, Corinne Shiell (94) passed away on the morning of August 20th in Eden Prairie. Born a Montana farm girl, she is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Muriel, her loving husband of 64 years, Judge David Robert Leslie, her siblings Ralph Shiell and Ruth Jacobson, son, Jonathan, and grandson Frederick Poole. She is survived by older sister Muriel Giles, brothers Wendell Shiell (Ruth) and James Shiell (Ethel), sons David (Michele), Karl (Mary) and James (Julie); daughters Deborah Leuchovius (James Poole), Karin Leslie Leuchovius and Jane (Kirk) Fox, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Beloved by many, her warmth and generosity, inspired by her spiritual upbringing, was felt by everyone she touched. Visitation Thursday, August 26, 6-8 PM, at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418. Funeral service will be Friday August 27th at 11 AM (Visitation at 10 AM) at Church of the Epiphany, 4900 Nathan Lane, Plymouth, MN 55442 Memorial Preference: Church of the Epiphany. Sunset Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 SunsetFuneralServices.com.