Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Corinne (Shiell) Leslie

Minneapolis Star Tribune
 7 days ago

Leslie, Corinne Shiell (94) passed away on the morning of August 20th in Eden Prairie. Born a Montana farm girl, she is preceded in death by her parents Howard and Muriel, her loving husband of 64 years, Judge David Robert Leslie, her siblings Ralph Shiell and Ruth Jacobson, son, Jonathan, and grandson Frederick Poole. She is survived by older sister Muriel Giles, brothers Wendell Shiell (Ruth) and James Shiell (Ethel), sons David (Michele), Karl (Mary) and James (Julie); daughters Deborah Leuchovius (James Poole), Karin Leslie Leuchovius and Jane (Kirk) Fox, six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Beloved by many, her warmth and generosity, inspired by her spiritual upbringing, was felt by everyone she touched. Visitation Thursday, August 26, 6-8 PM, at Sunset Funeral Home, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd NE, Minneapolis, MN 55418. Funeral service will be Friday August 27th at 11 AM (Visitation at 10 AM) at Church of the Epiphany, 4900 Nathan Lane, Plymouth, MN 55442 Memorial Preference: Church of the Epiphany. Sunset Kapala-Glodek 612-789-3596 SunsetFuneralServices.com.

www.startribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eden Prairie, MN
Eden Prairie, MN
Obituaries
Minnesota State
Minnesota Obituaries
State
Montana State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nathan Lane
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunset Funeral Home#Church Of The Epiphany#Sunsetfuneralservices Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy