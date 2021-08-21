Anne M. Setterholm

Setterholm, Anne M. Age 77, of Fridley, MN. Passed away Aug 18, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents. Survived by husband, Bruce; daughter, Julie; grandchildren, Emily (Kayden), Bryan, Jacob, Laura, and Sarah; great-grandson, Forrest; brother, Clifford (Linda); sister, Ruth (Art); along with many cousins and family. Born in Minneapolis and attended Columbia Heights High School, Augsburg College, and the Lutheran Bible Institute. She was known for her kindness and will be missed by so many. Memorial Service Thursday, Aug 26th, 11AM at ST PAUL'S EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1901 Portland Ave, Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior. Simple Traditions by Bradshaw 651-767-9333.